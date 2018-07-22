Daxi in N. Taiwan immersed in festivities before August parades to celebrate Guan Yu’s birthday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The atmosphere in the old district of Daxi, Taoyuan City on Saturday (July 21) can only be described as festive as more than 15 groups took part in the afternoon and evening carnival-like parades and performances.

The parades and performances were part of a series of festive activities the city government had organized to boost tourism before the town’s century-old traditional religious ceremony and parades take place on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the birthday of Guan Yu, a Chinese historical figure who is worshiped as god of war, loyalty, bravery, strength and guardian of property.

The deity’s birthday is June 24 of the lunar calendar , which falls on August 5 this year.

There is a story to tell about Daxi’s deep spiritual bond with the Taoism deity Guan Yu. It is said that when local camphor extracting industry and river transportation declined, some of the town’s ancestors went to Jinguash, a mining town located in the northeast corner of Taiwan, to mine gold. They took the statue of Guan Yu with them to help them find gold, and their dream came true as they consequently discovered a gold vein.

Saturday’s afternoon parade started from the south end of the Zhongzheng Park (中正公園) and the procession moved along a part of the old district to finish at a basketball court in front of the Daxi Elementary School.

Taoyuan City Government Deputy Secretary Chiu Chun-ming (邱俊銘), who attended the afternoon parade, said that the series of activities preceding the grand religious parades on August 4 and 5 are organized by the city government to promote the city’s tourism and please visitors. He said the city welcomes the public to come to Daxi to enjoy the exciting activities on every weekend through Guan Yu’s birthday. On July 28 and 29, there will be Taiwanese songs and dance dramas, according to the activity schedule.

Soon after the last group of the festive parade arrived at the basketball court, the10 participating groups, which consist of members of local communities and students, took turn to perform on the court.

The shows included exciting lion dance, dragon dance, and Chinese yo-yo performances, a dance by a group who wore creative and lovely costume and masks painstakingly made by them to represent different Taoism gods, and a dance by a modern dance group made up of women in a local community.

On the evening, more performances took place in front of the Puji Temple (普濟堂), which mainly enshrines Guan Yu.

The night performances in front of the temple had flashier and had more visual effect as some performers’ costume and props were outfitted with LED lights. After the performances, the night parade began from the temple and moved along the Heping Old Street (和平老街).

Some tourists, who didn’t expect the festivities, were delighted to see the performances and the parades.

Spokeswoman of the event organizer Chan Ya-ru said that groups or societies affiliated with local temples or communities will start coming into the old district one by one in the afternoon of August 4 and finally congregate in front of the Puji Temple. In the evening of August 4, Guan Yu will start a “night visit” (parade) around Daxi’s old district, kicking off the deity’s birthday ceremony and parades, she said, adding that the August 4 night visit will end about 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The August 5 parade will last all day and late into the night as there are 31 groups participating in the parade, which will cover a larger area of the town, she said.