Recently banned drug found in Taoyuan airport's speedy delivery zone

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Aviation police last week found a banned substance hidden in a batch of imported cargo at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, 10 days after the drug was added to the list of prohibited narcotics in Taiwan.

During an inspection at the Farglory imported cargo speedy delivery zone on July 20, police and customs officers opened a box labeled "vests" and found packets of a white powder that was later identified as a recently banned recreational drug commonly known as bath salts, an official at the Aviation Police Bureau said Sunday.

Chen Po-chuan, head of an inspection brigade under the criminal police division at the Aviation Police Bureau, said nine packets, with a total weight of just over 9 kilograms, were found and the contents were later identified as synthetic cathinone, which was banned in Taiwan on July 11.

When a man surnamed Hsiao (?) showed up Saturday to collect the cargo, he was arrested by a special team from the bureau, Chen said.

He said that during the arrest, police also found another 10 parcels of synthetic cathinone, as well as cigarettes and tobacco mixed with the drug.

During questioning, Hsiao denied all charges against him, according to Chen.

The case has been handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office for a further investigation into possible violations of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act. Meanwhile, the special team is working to track down other suspects in the case, Chen said.

Synthetic cathinone is an addictive recreational drug that stimulates the central nerve system, causing excitement, and may distort the sense of time and space. It is often added to cigarettes that are sold at nightclubs in Taiwan and are dubbed "rainbow cigarettes," Chen said.