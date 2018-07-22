OhBear balloon takes off at Taiwan International Balloon Festival in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Tourism Bureau and Taitung County Government unveiled the OhBear hot air balloon at the 2018 Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Luye Township (鹿野鄉), Taitung County on July 21, reported CNA.

The OhBear balloon is 30.6 meters tall, or around 10 stories, and weighs 250 kilograms.



OhBear balloon in flight. (Image courtesy of 喔熊 OhBear Facebook)

The 2018 Taiwan International Balloon Festival began on June 30 and will run until August 13. This year's event will feature a record high 39 balloons.

The festival will also include eight evening concerts, projection mapping spectacles, dancing water shows, and a sneak peek at the Zhihang Air Force Base (空軍志航基地), reported Taiwan News.

The OhBear balloon was designed to resemble Taiwan's black bear and includes indigenous cultural elements. The balloon is wearing an Ami-styled bag.

The balloon was a smash-hit with visitors who rushed to take pictures, reported CNA.

OhBear has been the Director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's Super Task Force since June 3, 2014, and is a prominent feature of Taiwan's tourism advertising.

The hot air balloon will feature in marketing and international promotional campaigns in the future.

Justin Huang (黃健庭), Magistrate of Taitung County said that this was the 16th hot air balloon built by Taitung County and the OhBear balloon will become a point of Taiwan's diplomacy in the future, reported CNA.



Balloon at 2018 Taiwan International Balloon Festival. (CNA)