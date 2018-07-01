Taiwanese badminton stars take gold, silver at Singapore Open 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese badminton stars, Chou Tien-chen (周天成) and Hsu Jen-hao (許仁豪), faced off today, July 22, in the final round at the Singapore Open.

Chou, ranked 7th in the world, defeated Hsu in a 21-13 match, creating the highest men's singles team score in a BFW Super 500 event, reported CNA.



(CNA image)

This marks Chou's first championship at the Singapore Open. Each player's performance is considered a massive victory for Taiwan athletics.



(CNA image)

Today is the sixth and final day of the Singapore Open. The total prize money in the competition is US$355,000.



(CNA image)

Chou made it to the finals by defeating Chinese player, Qin Biao, ranked 38th, on Saturday, where Hsu also excelled out of the semifinals in his defeat over Vietnamese player, Nguyen Tien Minh, ranked 73rd.