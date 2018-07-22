  1. Home
Heavy rain warning issued for northern, central and southern Taiwan

A heavy rain warning has been issued for 17 administrative areas and an additional heat warning for New Taipei City. 

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/22 14:40

Heavy rain in Taiwan. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain warning for northern, central and southern Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. on July 31, as short-term heavy rainfall is expected.

The majority of Taiwan has moderate chance of rain and maximum temperatures of around 33-34 degrees Celsius, predicts the CWB.

Heavy short-term rainfall is expected to affect areas in Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Hsinchu County, Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Nantou County, New Taipei City, Pingtung County, Taichung City, Tainan City, Taipei City, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Yilan County, and Yunlin County today.


Yellow shaded areas issued with heavy rain warning. (CWB)

A heavy rain warning is issued if it is predicted that 24 hour accumulated rainfall will exceed 80 millimeters, or if one-hour rainfall will exceed 40 millimeters.

Residents are advised to undertake necessary precautions to prepare for the deluge.

Earlier today, the CWB issued a "yellow light" heat warning for New Taipei City, as temperatures are expected to exceed forecasts and reach over 36 degrees. Residents in New Taipei City are encouraged to reduce outside activity, keep cool and hydrated, and lookout for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.
Central Weather Bureau
rain alert
heat warning

