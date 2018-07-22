  1. Home
2018/07/22 12:56
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 80 310 79 110 .355
Altuve Hou 101 395 63 130 .329
JMartinez Bos 93 357 72 116 .325
Segura Sea 92 379 67 122 .322
MDuffy TB 80 312 33 99 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Rosario Min 95 385 66 120 .312
Simmons LAA 88 330 46 101 .306
Gurriel Hou 80 321 43 98 .305
Trout LAA 99 341 71 104 .305
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; Lindor, Cleveland, 63.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6; GCole, Houston, 10-2; 2 tied at 10-4.