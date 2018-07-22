Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' extended cut at Comic-Con

Ryan Reynolds attends the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzell
Zazie Beetz, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (
Stefan Kapicic, left, and Zazie Beetz attend the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.
Zazie Beetz attends the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/
Zazie Beetz, left, speaks as Ryan Reynolds looks on at the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in S
Ryan Reynolds walks on stage at the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chr
Ryan Reynolds, right, speaks as Zazie Beetz looks on at the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in
Ryan Reynolds greeting the crowd as he walks on stage at the "Deadpool 2" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan Reynolds has made a triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to promote the release of a "Deadpool 2" extended cut.
Speaking to a packed Hall H audience, Reynolds said that the first "Deadpool" was made because of the people in the room.
The enthusiasm around footage shown at the comic book convention in 2014 convinced the studio to make it.
The second movie, Reynolds deadpanned, was made because of "corporate greed and a splash of destiny." The two films have made over $1.5 billion worldwide.
The "Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut" features alternate jokes, extended and deleted scenes. Reynolds said that they shot so many alternate versions of every joke that they could basically release a different film.
"Deadpool 2" will be available on blu-ray on Aug. 21.