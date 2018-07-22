Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|310
|00x—4
|6
|0
Cobb, Wright Jr. (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Wynns; Stroman, Oh (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Stroman 3-7. L_Cobb 2-13. Sv_Tepera (7).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Detroit
|020
|003
|00x—5
|7
|0
Johnson, Thornburg (6), Brasier (7), Velazquez (8) and Swihart; Fiers, A.Wilson (7), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Fiers 7-6. L_Johnson 1-3. HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (3).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|010—2
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|201
|000
|01x—4
|6
|0
Lynn, Duke (6), Pressly (6), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (8) and B.Wilson; Junis, Flynn (5), Adam (8), Hill (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_Flynn 2-1. L_Lynn 7-8. Sv_W.Peralta (3). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (14).
___
|Houston
|001
|105
|000—7
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|3
Verlander, J.Smith (7), Peacock (8), Sipp (9) and Stassi; Tropeano, Alvarez (6), Ramirez (6), Cole (6), Drake (8) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 10-5. L_Tropeano 3-5. HRs_Houston, Reddick (10), Springer (16).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|063
|124—16
|21
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|210—
|3
|8
|1
Carrasco, Allen (7), Otero (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes; Colon, Bibens-Dirkx (5), Claudio (9) and Chirinos. W_Carrasco 12-5. L_Colon 5-8. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso 2 (15), Naquin (3). Texas, Beltre (5).
___
|Chicago
|000
|400
|001—5
|7
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
Covey, Soria (9) and Narvaez; F.Hernandez, Bradford (6), Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Elias (9) and Freitas, Herrmann. W_Covey 4-5. L_F.Hernandez 8-8. HRs_Chicago, Garcia (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|010
|002
|003—6
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|401
|11x—7
|12
|1
Matz, Peterson (6), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki; Gray, Dav.Robertson (6), Holder (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Gray 7-7. L_Matz 4-8. Sv_Shreve (1). HRs_New York, Conforto (12). New York, Judge (26).
___
|Miami
|000
|200
|100—3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|0
Lopez, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Wood (6), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Lopez 2-1. L_Yarbrough 8-5. Sv_Barraclough (10). HRs_Miami, Maybin (3). Tampa Bay, Choi (1), Wendle (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|100—2
|2
|0
|Chicago
|100
|020
|40x—7
|11
|1
Weaver, Mayers (5), Lyons (7), Gregerson (7) and Yadier Molina; Chatwood, Edwards Jr. (6), Justin Wilson (7), Steve Cishek (7), Chavez (8) and Caratini. W_Chatwood 4-5. L_Weaver 5-9. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (25).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|112
|010—6
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
Kingham, Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; DeSclafani, Crockett (5), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Kingham 5-4. L_DeSclafani 4-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson 2 (10). Cincinnati, Casali (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000—2
|10
|3
|Milwaukee
|010
|003
|00x—4
|7
|0
Kershaw, Chargois (7), Rosscup (8) and Grandal, Barnes; C.Anderson, Burnes (5), Hader (7), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Burnes 1-0. L_Kershaw 3-5. Sv_Knebel (12). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (12).
___
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|113—6
|10
|1
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|0
Gant, Holland (6), J.Hicks (6), Tuivailala (8), Norris (9) and Pena; Montgomery, R.Rosario (7), Strop (7), Justin Wilson (9), Steve Cishek (9), Maples (9) and Contreras. W_Tuivailala 2-3. L_Justin Wilson 3-3. Sv_Norris (18). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (25).
___
|Colorado
|000
|022
|110—6
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|310
|100—5
|8
|1
Freeland, McGee (6), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Godley, Bracho (6), Chafin (6), De La Rosa (7), Hirano (7), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy. W_Oberg 6-0. L_Hirano 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (28). HRs_Colorado, Murphy (1).