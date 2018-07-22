Tokyo 2020 official mascots unveiled at ceremony

TOKYO (AP) — The official mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were unveiled at a ceremony in downtown Tokyo on Sunday.

The mascot for the Olympics is named Miraitowa while the Paralympic mascot will be known as Someity.

Miraitowa is a combination of the Japanese words for future and eternity while Someity comes from a popular cherry blossom variety "Someiyoshino" and echoes the English phrase "so mighty."

The two mascot designs were selected by elementary schoolchildren across Japan.

The selection process involving schoolchildren was introduced to get students enthusiastic about the games while also ensuring transparency.

Organizers say the pair of futuristic characters combine tradition and innovation. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.