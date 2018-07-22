  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/22 12:25
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 9 .609
Washington 14 10 .583 ½
Connecticut 12 12 .500
Chicago 8 16 .333
New York 7 17 .292
Indiana 3 21 .125 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 6 .750
Phoenix 15 10 .600
Dallas 14 10 .583 4
Los Angeles 14 10 .583 4
Minnesota 14 10 .583 4
Las Vegas 11 13 .458 7

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 95, New York 78

Minnesota 80, Phoenix 75

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<