BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 80 310 79 110 .355 Altuve Hou 101 395 63 130 .329 JMartinez Bos 93 357 72 116 .325 Segura Sea 91 375 67 121 .323 MDuffy TB 80 312 33 99 .317 MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315 Rosario Min 95 385 66 120 .312 Simmons LAA 88 330 46 101 .306 Gurriel Hou 80 321 43 98 .305 Trout LAA 99 341 71 104 .305 Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 3 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6; GCole, Houston, 10-2; 2 tied at 10-4.