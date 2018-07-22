Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 100 000 000—1 5 1 Toronto 000 310 00x—4 6 0

Cobb, Wright Jr. (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Wynns; Stroman, Oh (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Stroman 3-7. L_Cobb 2-13. Sv_Tepera (7).

___

Boston 000 000 000—0 8 1 Detroit 020 003 00x—5 7 0

Johnson, Thornburg (6), Brasier (7), Velazquez (8) and Swihart; Fiers, A.Wilson (7), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Fiers 7-6. L_Johnson 1-3. HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (3).

___

Minnesota 100 000 010—2 7 0 Kansas City 201 000 01x—4 6 0

Lynn, Duke (6), Pressly (6), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (8) and B.Wilson; Junis, Flynn (5), Adam (8), Hill (8), Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_Flynn 2-1. L_Lynn 7-8. Sv_Peralta (3). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (14).

___

Houston 001 105 000—7 5 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 7 3

Verlander, J.Smith (7), Peacock (8), Sipp (9) and Stassi; Tropeano, Alvarez (6), Ramirez (6), Cole (6), Drake (8) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 10-5. L_Tropeano 3-5. HRs_Houston, Reddick (10), Springer (16).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 010 002 003—6 5 1 New York 000 401 11x—7 12 1

Matz, Peterson (6), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki; Gray, Dav.Robertson (6), Holder (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Gray 7-7. L_Matz 4-8. Sv_Shreve (1). HRs_New York, Conforto (12). New York, Judge (26).

___

Miami 000 200 100—3 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 001—2 6 0

Lopez, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Wood (6), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Lopez 2-1. L_Yarbrough 8-5. Sv_Barraclough (10). HRs_Miami, Maybin (3). Tampa Bay, Choi (1), Wendle (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 001 000 100—2 2 0 Chicago 100 020 40x—7 11 1

Weaver, Mayers (5), Lyons (7), Gregerson (7) and Molina; Chatwood, Edwards Jr. (6), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Chavez (8) and Caratini. W_Chatwood 4-5. L_Weaver 5-9. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (24).

___

Los Angeles 200 000 000—2 10 3 Milwaukee 010 003 00x—4 7 0

Kershaw, Chargois (7), Rosscup (8) and Grandal, Barnes; C.Anderson, Burnes (5), Hader (7), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Burnes 1-0. L_Kershaw 3-5. Sv_Knebel (12). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (12).