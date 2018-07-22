BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 80 310 79 110 .355 Altuve Hou 100 393 63 130 .331 JMartinez Bos 93 357 72 116 .325 Segura Sea 91 375 67 121 .323 MDuffy TB 80 312 33 99 .317 MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315 Rosario Min 94 381 65 118 .310 Gurriel Hou 79 317 43 98 .309 Simmons LAA 87 327 46 101 .309 Trout LAA 98 339 71 104 .307 Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6; GCole, Houston, 10-2; 2 tied at 10-4.