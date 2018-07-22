Administration releases documents about former Trump adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has released a set of documents once deemed top secret relating to the wiretapping of a onetime adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The New York Times reports that the documents involving former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were released Saturday to the Times and several other media organizations that had filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to obtain them.

The Times reports that the materials include an October 2016 application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to wiretap Page, and several renewal applications.

While the documents are heavily redacted in places, the Times reports that visible portions of the documents show the FBI telling the intelligence court that Page "has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government."

Page has denied being a Russian agent.