AMLO backers dispute Mexico fining his party for quake trust

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Supporters of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have hauled out dozens of boxes filled with documents they say should dispel accusations his party used earthquake aid to finance political campaigns and buy votes.

Mexico's electoral authority fined the Morena party $10 million this week, saying the creation of a trust by party members to help victims of last year's earthquakes violated rules against political parties handing money to voters.

Journalist Pedro Miguel is president of the trust. He insisted Saturday that while Lopez Obrador asked for donations, those who gave money did so voluntarily out of a desire to help victims.

He says hundreds of volunteers delivered the $125 cash payments. Recipients posed for photos next to damaged buildings and provided copies of their voter registration cards.