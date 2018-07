Saturday The International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, Rhode Island Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Tim Smyczek, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Steve Johnson (3), United States, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles Final

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (4), Mexico, 6-1, 6-2.