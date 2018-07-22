  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/22 05:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 9 .609
Washington 14 10 .583 ½
Connecticut 12 12 .500
Chicago 8 16 .333
New York 7 17 .292
Indiana 3 21 .125 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 6 .750
Phoenix 15 9 .625 3
Dallas 14 10 .583 4
Los Angeles 14 10 .583 4
Minnesota 13 10 .565
Las Vegas 11 13 .458 7

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 78, Connecticut 65

Chicago 114, Dallas 99

Indiana 78, Los Angeles 76

Saturday's Games

Washington 95, New York 78

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled