BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Washington
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Connecticut
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|8
|16
|.333
|6½
|New York
|7
|17
|.292
|7½
|Indiana
|3
|21
|.125
|11½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|Las Vegas
|11
|13
|.458
|7
___
|Friday's Games
Seattle 78, Connecticut 65
Chicago 114, Dallas 99
Indiana 78, Los Angeles 76
|Saturday's Games
Washington 95, New York 78
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled