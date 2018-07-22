Some buzz about Jordan Spieth's hair at the Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — The buzz about hair at the British Open had been about Tommy Fleetwood's flowing locks.

On Saturday it shifted to the buzz Jordan Spieth got in the barber chair before going out for his third round.

"It looked like a military grade haircut," cracked Kevin Kisner, one of Spieth's housemates this week.

Spieth said his hair was getting long so he went to a barber before heading over to the golf course. He intended to get his normal cut, but the barber had some other ideas.

"Very British haircut," he said. "A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is. Summertime, it works out."

Spieth's cut not only got him some ribbing from his housemates for the week — he and five other players are sharing a house — but some questions at his post-round news conference, where he took his hat off briefly to show the new look.

"How much did you pay?" one writer asked.

"Twenty pounds, I think," Spieth said. "It was like a 9 pound haircut and I tipped them."

"Did they know who you are?"

"I don't think so," Spieth replied. "He didn't really say much."

Whatever it cost, the haircut didn't hurt. With the new style under his golf cap, Spieth went out and shot a 65 to share the lead going into the final round of the Open.

And on Sunday he'll be more than happy to take the hat off for all to see if it means he's won his second straight Open.