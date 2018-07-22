Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 100 000 000—1 5 1 Toronto 000 310 00x—4 6 0

Cobb, Wright Jr. (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Wynns; Stroman, Oh (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Stroman 3-7. L_Cobb 2-13. Sv_Tepera (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 010 002 003—6 5 1 New York 000 401 11x—7 12 1

Matz, Peterson (6), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki; Gray, Robertson (6), Holder (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Gray 7-7. L_Matz 4-8. Sv_Shreve (1). HRs_New York, Conforto (12). New York, Judge (26).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 001 000 100—2 2 0 Chicago 100 020 40x—7 11 1

Weaver, Mayers (5), Lyons (7), Gregerson (7) and Molina; Chatwood, Edwards Jr. (6), Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Chavez (8) and Caratini. W_Chatwood 4-5. L_Weaver 5-9. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (24).