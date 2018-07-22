Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|310
|00x—4
|6
|0
Cobb, Wright Jr. (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Wynns; Stroman, Oh (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Stroman 3-7. L_Cobb 2-13. Sv_Tepera (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|010
|002
|003—6
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|401
|11x—7
|12
|1
Matz, Peterson (6), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki; Gray, Robertson (6), Holder (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Gray 7-7. L_Matz 4-8. Sv_Shreve (1). HRs_New York, Conforto (12). New York, Judge (26).