2018/07/22 04:30
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 79 305 79 108 .354
Altuve Hou 100 393 63 130 .331
JMartinez Bos 93 357 72 116 .325
Segura Sea 91 375 67 121 .323
MDuffy TB 80 312 33 99 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Rosario Min 94 381 65 118 .310
Gurriel Hou 79 317 43 98 .309
Simmons LAA 87 327 46 101 .309
Trout LAA 98 339 71 104 .307
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6; GCole, Houston, 10-2; 2 tied at 10-4.