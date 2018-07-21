AP PHOTOS: From scary to cute, the sights of Comic-Con

Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, Calif., dressed as the Night King from "Game of Thrones," attends Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The actors promoting their latest films and television series aren't the only stars of Comic-Con International— the thousands of fans who don elaborate costumes to the convention give it a one-of-a-kind vibe.
The four-day extravaganza provides some amazing mashups of pop culture — zombies mingling with superheroes from various comics and plenty of other custom creations. Where else would security have to screen the gear of fans dressed as the Ghostbusters? (All fake weapons, whether wielded by heroes or villains, get checked out.)
An estimated 130,000 people descend on the San Diego Convention Center for Comic-Con, which features panels on everything from comic books to Hollywood blockbusters.
The panels can lead to some tender moments, such as when Aaron Paul brought his infant daughter on stage during a "Breaking Bad" cast reunion . Even she was in costume — a yellow hazmat suit and respirator like the one Paul's Jesse Pinkman character wore frequently on the AMC series.