Trump claims ex-lawyer's phone-taping is 'perhaps illegal'

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is asserting that his former personal lawyer's taping of their private phone conversations is "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal."

Trump is responding to the revelation that attorney Michael Cohen made a secret recording of their discussion about a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with Trump. That conversation took place weeks before Trump's November 2016 election.

Trump tweets: "The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!" His lawyer has said the payment was never made.

The recording was part of the documents and electronic records seized by authorities from the longtime Trump fixer earlier this year.

Since then, Cohen has publicly distanced himself from the president and remains under investigation by the government.