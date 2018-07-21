Uveal melanoma| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat uveal melanoma.

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Uveal melanoma: Market overview

Uveal melanoma is one of the most common ocular melanomas. It arises from melanocytes in the iris, ciliary body, or choroid. Early diagnosis and local treatment are crucial as the survival rate depends on them. However, approximately 50% of patients will develop metastatic disease with 6-12 months survival from metastatic diagnosis. The genomic analysis led to the development of gene-expression profiles, which predict metastatic progression effectively, however no adjuvant therapy has been shown to prolong the survival till date. New insights into the molecular biology of uveal melanoma have found frequent activating mutations in genes encoding for the G-protein subunit, GNAQ, and GNA11.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Uveal melanoma is one of the most common ocular malignancies in adults. This malignancy in the ocular tract is mostly diagnosed at late adulthood, that is, 65 years and above and the incidence rate usually has a progressive nature with peak near 70 years. The incidence of uveal melanoma varies by gender, race, and country.”

Uveal melanoma: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the uveal melanoma market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy and monotherapy/combination therapy), RoA (oral, intravenous, intravitreal, and intraarterial), therapeutic modality (small molecule, cell therapy, fusion protein, peptide, recombinant enzyme, monoclonal antibody, and virus), targets (arginase, CXCR4 receptor, MEK1 and MEK2, and others), MoA (arginase replacement, CXCR4 receptor antagonist, MEK1 and MEK2 inhibitor, and others), geographical segmentation (US, Europe, UK, Australia, Canada, and Taiwan) and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, active, not recruiting and not yet recuiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

More than 57% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of uveal melanoma are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

