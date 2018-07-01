Illegal drug labs are on the way out: Taiwan President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Due to her government's efforts over the past two years, illegal drug labs were a dying business in Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Saturday.

She was addressing a social movement forum organized by supporters at the Grand Hotel in Taipei City.

During a speech centered on reform, the president said that while her administration was happy to welcome investors from all over the world, she was also pleased to see that one type of business was fading fast, namely illegal drug labs, the Central News Agency reported.

She pointed out that since she came to power in May 2016, the authorities had seized six tons of illegal drugs, and last year uncovered 55 drug labs.

However, for the near future, there were still four priorities to be addressed, Tsai said. Those included the dismantling of the organized crime gangs running the drugs trade, uncover the supply networks at schools, communities and in the countryside, fight the presence of drugs on campus, and discussing tougher measures against drug dealers, CNA reported.

President Tsai said her administration had listed a budget of NT$10 billion (US$326 million) to fight illegal drugs while also amending legislation to improve the prevention of drug addiction.