Judge rejects US efforts to strip terrorist of citizenship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an effort by the Department of Justice to strip a terrorist of U.S. citizenship.

Pakistani-born Iyman Faris (EYE'-mihn FEHR'-ihs) is serving the last years of a 20-year sentence imposed in 2003 for his guilty plea to plotting with al-Qaida to destroy New York's Brooklyn Bridge.

A 2017 government filing launched the bid to revoke the former Ohio truck driver's citizenship. Among other things, the Department of Justice argues Faris entered the country under false pretenses using someone else's passport.

Federal Judge Staci Yanle said this month there's not enough evidence to prove Faris' misrepresentations influenced the decision to grant him citizenship.

Faris' attorney says the government's action violated the terms of his plea agreement, which never included the possibility of denaturalization or deportation.