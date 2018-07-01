  1. Home
Taiwan builds shelters for conflict victims in Southern Philippines

400 families in Marawi will move into the housing units

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/21 20:01

Taiwan breaks ground on 400 housing units in Marawi Saturday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan on Saturday started building 400 housing units for the victims of last year’s Marawi conflict on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.

Fighting between the government’s armed forces and an Islamist movement for the control of the city of Marawi lasted five months, and more than 300,000 residents were displaced by the conflict.

In January, Taiwan collected and sent 10,780 tons of rice to the southern region, the Central News Agency reported.

The latest effort features close cooperation between the Taiwanese government and the country’s Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, while supervision by the Philippines government will ensure that the project is completed on time to allow 400 families to resume a normal life.

Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony in a Marawi neighborhood was attended by Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇) and by local city officials, CNA reported.
