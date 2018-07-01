Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je unveils re-election campaign logo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is going into the campaign for the November 24 election with the English-language slogan “Keep it real, keep it possible” and with a turquoise K as his logo.

In contrast to 2014, this time Ko will have to deal with an opponent from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), legislator Yao Wen-chih (姚文智), as well as with a Kuomintang (KMT) candidate, former lawmaker Ting Shou-chung (丁守中).

Presenting the designs for the logo and slogan Saturday, Ko said the “ocean” color of the letter K amounted to a blend of the DPP’s green with the KMT’s blue.

The incumbent mayor, who was elected as an independent in 2014 with the DPP’s support, said “Keep it real” indicated his reforms of the past four years, which would be impossible to continue if he lost the November election.

“Keep it possible” indicated that change had been possible, but that more change was still needed, the Central News Agency quoted Ko as saying.

The outspoken mayor alienated some of his DPP supporters when he described Taiwan and China as “part of one family,” leading to a consensus inside the ruling party that this year, it should not be backing him again, but nominate a candidate of its own instead.