Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in the US 2018-2022| Rise in Number of Accidents to Drive the Market Growth| Technavio

The blood bank refrigerators market in the US 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in number of road accidents and sports injuries. Road accidents and injuries sustained by individuals while playing sports are two of the major factors contributing to the rising number of surgeries that require the use of donor blood to replace the blood loss of patients. A steep rise in road accident injuries was witnesses in 2015, which clearly indicated the requirement of huge blood transfusions due to injuries sustained in accidents. This, in turn, will lead to the demand for blood bank refrigerators from hospitals, clinics, and blood banks to store blood and blood components.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the presence of value-added software and hardware products as one of the key emerging trends in the blood bank fridge market in the US:

Blood bank refrigerators market in the US: Presence of value-added software and hardware products

Vendors in the market are striving hard to garner large shares by offering additional software and hardware products to end-users. For instance, B Medical System offers Data Monitoring Network (DMN), which is a software for the collection, long-term data, and visualization of temperature data. It offers an integrated event and activity history of all appliance components as well as graphical visualization of all temperature curves.

“The presence of software and hardware components makes it possible to cater to specific customer requirements and ensure the complete and safe documentation of temperature data, thus leading to increased adoption of blood bank refrigerators,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on lab equipment.

Blood bank refrigerators market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the blood bank refrigerators market in the US by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, and stand-alone blood bank centers) and product type (standard electric refrigerators, solar-powered refrigerators, and ice-lined refrigerators).

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment occupied maximum share in the market due to the rising need to provide medical support to people. Moreover, with an increase in their number and convenience provided by them, hospitals are expanding their services related to medical care.

