Taipei Fine Arts Museum partially re-opens after nine-month renovation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After months of closure for the largest-scale renovation project for the museum to date, the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) re-opened Saturday, unveiling four exhibitions along with various side-events at the same time.

▶︎ A special event for TFAM’ re-opening (Screen capture from TFAM’s website)

Despite opening its doors starting Saturday, visitors can only access parts of the space for the moment, including the hall and basement floor, since the renovation is not completed yet. The museum will open floor by floor in three stages until its full opening in November with the kicking off of the 2018 Taipei Biennial.

Lin Ping (林平), director of TFAM, jokingly said at a press conference on Friday that her friends had warned her that if she did not open the museum entirely at one time with exhibitions of internationally renowned artists, she might come under fire.

Lin emphasized that she could not care less about a “heroic” or “glamorous” return. “The museum has been established here for 35 years. What I care about the most is its continuity, sustainability, and its being able to gradually open and reach out to the public.”

After nine months of renovation, many people might expect a dramatic transformation of the museum, with many changes made to either the exterior or the interior.

Lin said visitors returning to the museum might be surprised at not finding much of a difference, since the renovation project was mainly focused on the improvement of the air conditioning of the museum.

“We also made technical upgrades or adjustments to the electrical system, temperature and humidity control system, and the automation of all the systems that enable the museum’s operation,” said Lin.

Invisible as these works may be, they will permit the expansion of the museum in the future and allow better preservation of all the classic art collections in the museum, added Lin.

For more information about the re-opening and exhibitions of the museum, please refer to TFAM’s website or facebook page.

▶︎ Exhibition “Cross Through the Magical Mirror, and Enter a New World!” (Photo courtesy of TFAM)

▶︎ Artist Lee Tzu-hsun introduces his work at the exhibition “The Alien Galaxy” (Photo courtesy of TFAM)

▶︎ TFAM re-opens (Screen capture from TFAM’s website)