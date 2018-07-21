Professor Tseng Tzu-feng named honorary director of German Institute for southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese Professor Tseng Tzu-feng was named honorary director of the German Institute for southern Taiwan on July 20, as Germany strives for greater cultural and economic exchange with southern Taiwan.

Tseng was issued a certificate by the outgoing Director of the German Institute in Taipei, Martin Eberts and the appointment was backed by the Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The honorary position is a means to assist in Germany’s promotion of economic and cultural cooperation and does not involve consular or political affairs.

Tseng told CNA that southern Taiwan is becoming increasingly important as a center of technology, culture and education, and that Germany hopes to improve cooperation through this sort of appointment.

Tseng obtained a Ph.D from Technical University Darmstadt in the Faculty of Architecture and teaches in the Faculty of Architecture of National Kaohsiung University. He is also the director of the Center for Smart City Development.

Tseng has strong ties with Germany beyond his education, leading regular government delegations to Germany to learn from the European country's urban development.