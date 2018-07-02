Ultra Taiwan makes debut with two-day EDM music event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of the most exciting electronic music events, Road to ULTRA will now upgrade as ULTRA Taiwan with an extensive two-day festival taking place at Taipei Dajia Ultra Park in September.

After four years hosting Road to Ultra events in Taiwan, Ultra Music Festival will hold a more impressive edition to celebrate its fifth anniversary which will be held at Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park. This year, Ultra Taiwan will debut a multi-stage event RESISTANCE Taipei and the classic Road to Ultra on two separated consecutive dates on September 8 and 9.

Ultra Taiwan will bring a mesmerizing music event of the massive stage, awe-inspiring audio, world-class visuals with lighting, cryogenic and pyrotechnics. Though line-up for the newly announced festival has not been revealed yet, the past memories of several EDM headliners such as Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Zedd and Above & Beyond in the previous events will attract numerous festival goers to look forward in this year's event.

According to Music Essentials, 2018 ULTRA Taiwan's expansion will see well over 25,000 of attendants flock to the Keelung River for yet another year of unforgettable performances following 2017's sold out Road to Ultra event.

Fans of EDM music are allowed to purchase a single pass for around NT$3,600 (US$125) or a two-day pass starting at NT$4,800 (US$170).

Tickets to ULTRA Taiwan can be purchased online via its official websites or ULTRA Taiwan's Facebook page.

A full recap of the event can be viewed in the video below: