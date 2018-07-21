Vietnam PM visits Formosa Ha Tinh Steel in central Vietnam, commends Taiwanese company for environmental reforms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited Taiwanese-owned steel plant, Formosa Ha Tinh Steel (台塑河靜鋼鐵公司) in Ha Tinh province, Central Vietnam on July 20, commending the company for its environmental reforms after the company was reprimanded poor environmental processes in 2016, reported Vietnam Plus.

Phuc inspected wastewater treatment and manufacturing process at the steel plant and re-affirmed Vietnam's commitment for local and foreign investment.

Toxic discharges from the steel plant were responsible for an estimated 70 tons of dead fish, damaging tourism and fishing in four provinces, leading to protests.

Formosa Ha Tinh Steel admitted it was responsible for the environmental calamity and pledged US$500 million to clean up the environment and compensate those affected.

Phuc last visited the steel plant's wastewater management systems, steel refining units and reviewed data about the surrounding environmental health, according to Vietnam Plus.

The Prime Minister commended the company for fixing 52 of 53 found faults, and its efforts to improve organizational transparency, as well as their social programs like housing for workers and scholarships. Phuc also commended the company for the success of its steel plant, one of the largest foreign investments in Vietnam.

Phuc also praised local governments and the people for overcoming the stress and ill-health caused by the toxic discharge.

Formosa Ha Tinh Steel was also asked to continue to learn from the incident and to keep the impact of their actions front of mind. Phuc added that the company would be strictly dealt with if it broke the law again.