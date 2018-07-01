Taiwan is expecting APEC summit invitation later this month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan is waiting for Papua New Guinea, the host of the next Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, to send an envoy by the end of the month, but the man who represented Taiwan at the previous two summits, People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), is less than enthusiastic about attending this year, reports said Saturday.

Because of opposition from China to Taiwan being accepted as a normal country, the island’s president has never been able to attend the annual summit. Over the past two years, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) sent Soong to represent her at the event, in Peru in 2016 and in Vietnam last year.

The next APEC summit is set for Papua New Guinea on November 12-18. According to previous practice, the host nation should send a special envoy to Taiwan by the end of July to present a letter of invitation to the president, the Apple Daily reported Saturday. The same envoy should return to Taiwan in late September or early October to hear whom the president has chosen to represent her.

While Soong, 76, could still be considered for the APEC summit, the politician is little inclined to accept this time as he feels Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) snubbed him on previous occasions, the Apple Daily reported. In 2016, there were different statements about how long the two had met, with Soong saying their discussion had lasted ten minutes, while China mentioned less than one minute. For 2018, there were no official photos showing Xi and Soong together, the Apple Daily said.

The newspaper mentioned former Premier Lin Chuan (林全), now chairman of a private corporation, and retired Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) as potential candidates to represent Tsai at this year’s summit.