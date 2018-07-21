Taiwan's foreign ministry opens up Instagram account

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) opened up an official Instagram account Saturday to share photos of its diplomatic work as well as citizens taking part in events held by the ministry.

MOFA said following the activations of a Facebook page and Twitter account, it turned to Instagram this time as social media have become a platform for dialogue between governments and the general public.

The ministry said by sharing photos and videos, it hopes that people will get to know the diplomatic efforts made by the government to facilitate the country’s international participation.

MOFA also shares photos submitted by citizens of them joining events organized by the ministry, such as language programs or youth leadership camps.

Apart from governmental institutes, more and more politicians in Taiwan have taken to Instagram as it enjoys high popularity among young voters. Taipei mayoral candidates Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Pasuya Yao (姚文智), for example, regularly post photos and videos of them interacting with the public as a way to create a friendly and approachable image.

Likewise, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) re-activated her account last month and followers now often see her meeting with children or promoting produce via her posts.

(Screen capture from MOFA’s Instagram account)

(Screen capture from MOFA’s Instagram account)