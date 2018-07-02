Four uniform invoices worth NT$10 million shout out to the winners   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four winners of Taiwan's receipt lottery for March-April have not claimed their winning for the NT$10 million (US$342,000) uniform invoice Special Prizes, despite the claiming date being about to close, according to Ministry of Finance.

In addition to the four unclaimed Special Prize winners, three NT$2 million Grand Prizes have not found the winners either. The deadline for claiming these prizes is Sep.5. If the prizes remain unclaimed after that date, the money shall remain in the state coffers.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Finance, the three people who hit the biggest jackpot were in Taipei's Da'an District, where they made mundane purchases including paying for a parking spot, eating at a restaurant and paying a phone bill.

New Taipei City and Taoyuan City each had three winners of the Special prize. Two lucky winners were from Kaohsiung City. Meanwhile, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Changhua County and Chiayi County, had one winner each, all of whom bought their winning invoice at convenience stores.

You should pay attention to your March-April uniform invoice as the winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize is 12342126, and the NT$2 million Grand Prize winning number for the same period is 80740977.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 36822639, 38786238, and 87204837. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are two numbers this time around being 991 and 715. The last three digits of receipts with one of these two numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.