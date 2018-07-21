Mob lynches Muslim man over cow smuggling charges in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a Muslim man has been beaten to death by a mob in western India over allegations of smuggling cows despite calls by the country's highest court for immediate steps to stop such deadly violence.

Police say the mob intercepted two men carrying two cows around midnight in a forested area in Alwar district of Rajasthan state and began punching and beating them with sticks.

One managed to escape while the other was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Cows are considered sacred in the Hindu-majority country, where attacks on minority groups, especially Muslims, have been on the rise since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party swept national elections in 2014.