Tropical Storm Wukong to emerge south of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - While Tropical Storm Ampil (安比) is causing occasional rainfall in Northern Taiwan Saturday, another tropical storm, Wukong (悟空), is about to emerge much closer, with sea warnings likely early Sunday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Saturday morning, Wukong was still a tropical depression located northwest of the Philippines’ main island, Luzon, according to forecasters.

However, it was slated to turn into the 11th tropical storm of the typhoon season later during the day while it was moving in a northeasterly direction closer to Taiwan, the United Daily News reported.

According to some weather agencies’ maps, the outer reach of the eventual tropical storm will touch Taiwan’s southern tip around 9 a.m. Sunday, necessitating the Central Weather Bureau to issue sea warnings.

While Wukong looks likely to move further northeast away from Taiwan, its location would be sufficiently close to bring rain to most of Taiwan for at least two days. However, some forecasts have the next storm race up along the east coast and, instead of continuing away to Japan, bend around Taiwan and veer northwest toward China, bringing it closer to North Taiwan.

In any event, strong waves along the coast and torrential rain, especially in the southernmost counties of Pingtung and Taitung, were likely, weather experts warned.

Despite the likelihood of sea warnings early Sunday, land warnings might not have to be issued, the United Daily News reported.

In the meantime, Tropical Storm Ampil was passing over Okinawa Saturday, disrupting air traffic with Taiwan, while moving in the general direction of Shanghai.