  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical Storm Wukong to emerge south of Taiwan

The 11th storm of the season could take a crescent-shaped route around Taiwan

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/21 14:19

Tropical Storm Ampil northeast of Taiwan, while a tropical depression to the southwest could turn into Tropical Storm Wukong (image courtesy of Centra

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - While Tropical Storm Ampil (安比) is causing occasional rainfall in Northern Taiwan Saturday, another tropical storm, Wukong (悟空), is about to emerge much closer, with sea warnings likely early Sunday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Saturday morning, Wukong was still a tropical depression located northwest of the Philippines’ main island, Luzon, according to forecasters.

However, it was slated to turn into the 11th tropical storm of the typhoon season later during the day while it was moving in a northeasterly direction closer to Taiwan, the United Daily News reported.

According to some weather agencies’ maps, the outer reach of the eventual tropical storm will touch Taiwan’s southern tip around 9 a.m. Sunday, necessitating the Central Weather Bureau to issue sea warnings.

While Wukong looks likely to move further northeast away from Taiwan, its location would be sufficiently close to bring rain to most of Taiwan for at least two days. However, some forecasts have the next storm race up along the east coast and, instead of continuing away to Japan, bend around Taiwan and veer northwest toward China, bringing it closer to North Taiwan.

In any event, strong waves along the coast and torrential rain, especially in the southernmost counties of Pingtung and Taitung, were likely, weather experts warned.

Despite the likelihood of sea warnings early Sunday, land warnings might not have to be issued, the United Daily News reported.

In the meantime, Tropical Storm Ampil was passing over Okinawa Saturday, disrupting air traffic with Taiwan, while moving in the general direction of Shanghai.
typhoon
tropical storm
Tropical Storm Ampil
Tropical Storm Wukong
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical Storm Ampil closest to Taiwan on Saturday
2018/07/20 14:15
Taiwan is likely to see the tenth tropical storm of this year   
2018/07/17 16:35
Tropical Depression Son-Tinh nearing Philippines, will bring rain to southern Taiwan
2018/07/16 10:14
Typhoon Son Tinh likely to emerge on Monday: Taiwan forecasters
2018/07/14 13:49
Taiwanese weather official calls Typhoon Maria ‘a wonderful typhoon’
2018/07/12 16:58