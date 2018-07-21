|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|79
|305
|79
|108
|.354
|Altuve Hou
|100
|393
|63
|130
|.331
|JMartinez Bos
|93
|357
|72
|116
|.325
|Segura Sea
|91
|375
|67
|121
|.323
|MDuffy TB
|80
|312
|33
|99
|.317
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Rosario Min
|94
|381
|65
|118
|.310
|Gurriel Hou
|79
|317
|43
|98
|.309
|Simmons LAA
|87
|327
|46
|101
|.309
|Trout LAA
|98
|339
|71
|104
|.307
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 2 tied at 22.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6; GCole, Houston, 10-2; 2 tied at 10-4.