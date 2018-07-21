Indians win in 11th at Texas after debuting new relievers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion had an RBI single in the 11th inning to lift Cleveland to a 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night, when the AL Central-leading Indians debuted their two new relievers.

Jose Ramirez, who earlier in the game hit his major league-leading 30th homer, led off the 11th with a double off the right-center field wall against Matt Moore (1-6). Encarnacion followed with a single to right, though he was thrown out trying to get an extra base.

The Rangers had the bases loaded with no outs in the 10th after three consecutive singles to start the inning against Zach McAllister (1-2), the seventh Indians pitcher. Dan Otero then worked a perfect 11th for his first save in three chances.

In the 10th, Elvis Andrus was retired on a force at home on a fielder's choice grounder before Robinson Chirinos and Joey Gallo — whose back-to-back homers off closer Cody Allen with two outs in the ninth had tied the game — both struck out.

Gallo homered twice, giving him 24 for the season. His two-run blast to right-center in the seventh got the Rangers within 7-6 when he was the first batter to face Brad Hand, the Indians' newly acquired All-Star reliever.

