  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/21 12:40
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 9 .609
Washington 13 10 .565 1
Connecticut 12 12 .500
Chicago 8 16 .333
New York 7 16 .304 7
Indiana 3 21 .125 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 6 .750
Phoenix 15 9 .625 3
Dallas 14 10 .583 4
Los Angeles 14 10 .583 4
Minnesota 13 10 .565
Las Vegas 11 13 .458 7

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 78, Connecticut 65

Chicago 114, Dallas 99

Indiana 78, Los Angeles 76

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled