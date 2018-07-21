Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 020 023 0—7 10 1 Toronto 001 040 200 1—8 11 2

(10 innings)

Bundy, Marinez (6), Givens (7), Brach (8), M.Castro (9), Fry (9) and Joseph; Gaviglio, Oh (8), Clippard (9), Tepera (9), Axford (10) and Martin. W_Axford 3-1. L_Fry 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Joseph (2), Beckham (3), Davis (10), Schoop (11). Toronto, Martin (7), Grichuk (12), Diaz (9).

___

Boston 100 000 000—1 6 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 1

Price, Hembree (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Boyd, Coleman (6), Stumpf (6), Farmer (6), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Price 11-6. L_Boyd 4-9. Sv_Kimbrel (31).

___

Minnesota 000 100 013—5 10 0 Kansas City 200 101 20x—6 8 1

Gibson, Rogers (6), Busenitz (7), Belisle (8) and Wilson; Duffy, Hammel (8), Peralta (9), Maurer (9) and S.Perez. W_Duffy 6-8. L_Gibson 4-7. Sv_Maurer (1). HRs_Kansas City, Duda (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE Miami 001 000 500—6 8 1 Tampa Bay 100 000 004—5 8 2

Straily, Ziegler (8), Guerra (9), Steckenrider (9), Conley (9) and Realmuto; Eovaldi, Castillo (7), Milner (7), Schultz (8) and Sucre. W_Straily 4-4. L_Castillo 1-1. Sv_Conley (1). HRs_Miami, Dietrich 2 (13).

___

New York 301 020 001—7 10 1 New York 001 002 020—5 14 0

Syndergaard, Lugo (6), Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco; German, Warren (4), Shreve (5), Green (7), Holder (8), Cole (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Syndergaard 6-1. L_German 2-6. Sv_Gsellman (5). HRs_New York, Cespedes (9).

___

San Francisco 000 110 120—5 8 0 Oakland 010 000 000—1 4 0

Rodriguez, Moronta (7), Melancon (8), Watson (9) and Posey; Jackson, Petit (7), Buchter (8), Pagan (8), Bleich (9), Wendelken (9) and Lucroy. W_Rodriguez 5-1. L_Jackson 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Sandoval (9), Jones (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 140 703 120—18 18 1 Chicago 010 000 310— 5 10 0

Flaherty, Gregerson (6), Cecil (7), Bowman (7), Holland (9) and Molina, Pena; Lester, Bass (4), Norwood (4), Duensing (6), La Stella (6), Caratini (8), Happ (9) and Contreras. W_Flaherty 4-4. L_Lester 12-3. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter 3 (23), Garcia (3), Munoz (6). Chicago, Contreras (8), Bryant (11).

___

Atlanta 200 131 010—8 12 0 Washington 101 010 020—5 8 0

A.Sanchez, Biddle (7), Minter (9) and Suzuki; Strasburg, J.Miller (5), Grace (7), Kelley (8), Kintzler (9) and Wieters. W_A.Sanchez 5-2. L_Strasburg 6-7. Sv_Minter (5). HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (5), Acuna (8). Washington, Adams (16), Soto (10), Turner (12).

___

San Diego 400 100 000— 5 9 1 Philadelphia 160 000 04x—11 12 2

Richard, Erlin (4), Maton (6), Stock (8), Brewer (8) and Hedges; Arrieta, A.Davis (4), Arano (6), Hunter (7), Neshek (8), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_A.Davis 1-0. L_Richard 7-9. HRs_Philadelphia, Santana (15).

___

Los Angeles 001 000 203—6 11 0 Milwaukee 000 010 012—4 9 1

Hill, Alexander (7), Hudson (8), Rosscup (8), Floro (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Miley, T.Williams (7), Woodruff (8) and Pina. W_Hill 3-4. L_T.Williams 0-3. Sv_Jansen (28). HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (17). Milwaukee, Aguilar (25).