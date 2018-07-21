The problem of Kavanaugh's lengthy paper trail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Brett Kavanaugh has a long record of judicial and executive branch service to recommend him as President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court. And that's part of the problem in getting him confirmed by the Senate.

Democrats are demanding to see the conservative appellate court judge's lengthy paper trail before they even start meeting with him, let alone casting their votes on a lifetime appointment that could shift the court rightward.

The documents extend far beyond the 53-year-old's nearly 300 rulings as a judge on the circuit court of appeals, to his service with the George W. Bush White House and with special counsel Kenneth Starr's investigation of President Bill Clinton.