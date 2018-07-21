NBA Champion Jordan Bell visits Taiwan for NBA 3x competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Bell arrived in Taiwan on July 19, to promote the Cathay Pacific NBA 3x basketball competition, reported CNA.

Bell will tour Taiwan on a six-day trip to promote the three-on-three university student basketball competition and to judge the slam dunk contest.

After touching down in Taiwan on Thursday, Bell participated in a yoga class with some of the competition finalists on Friday, before judging the slam dunk competition.

On Saturday and Sunday, Bell will watch the final stages of the competition and interact with fans and participants.

When asked who his dream 3-on-3 team would be, he said it would include Golden State teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. When asked to choose players outside of his team, Bell chose LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell, reported CNA.

Cathay Pacific NBA 3x basketball competition begun on May 12 and has held stages in cities across Taiwan. The champions will be named this weekend in male and female divisions and in open and elite categories.

Winners will be treated to a trip to the U.S. and a host of NBA-related experiences.

Bell was drafted as the 38th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and was immediately traded to the Warriors. He played 57 games last season.