2018/07/21 11:42
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 79 305 79 108 .354
Altuve Hou 99 389 63 129 .332
JMartinez Bos 93 357 72 116 .325
Segura Sea 90 371 66 120 .323
MDuffy TB 80 312 33 99 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Simmons LAA 86 323 46 101 .313
Trout LAA 97 335 71 104 .310
Gurriel Hou 78 313 43 97 .310
Rosario Min 94 381 65 118 .310
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6; GCole, Houston, 10-2; 2 tied at 10-4.