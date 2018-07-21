Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|023
|0—7
|10
|1
|Toronto
|001
|040
|200
|1—8
|11
|2
Bundy, Marinez (6), Givens (7), Brach (8), M.Castro (9), Fry (9) and Joseph; Gaviglio, Oh (8), Clippard (9), Tepera (9), Axford (10) and Martin. W_Axford 3-1. L_Fry 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Joseph (2), Beckham (3), Davis (10), Schoop (11). Toronto, Martin (7), Grichuk (12), Diaz (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|000
|500—6
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|004—5
|8
|2
Straily, Ziegler (8), Guerra (9), Steckenrider (9), Conley (9) and Realmuto; Eovaldi, Castillo (7), Milner (7), Schultz (8) and Sucre. W_Straily 4-4. L_Castillo 1-1. Sv_Conley (1). HRs_Miami, Dietrich 2 (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|140
|703
|120—18
|18
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|310—
|5
|10
|0
Flaherty, Gregerson (6), Cecil (7), Bowman (7), Holland (9) and Molina, Pena; Lester, Bass (4), Norwood (4), Duensing (6), La Stella (6), Caratini (8), Happ (9) and Contreras. W_Flaherty 4-4. L_Lester 12-3. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter 3 (23), Garcia (3), Munoz (6). Chicago, Contreras (8), Bryant (11).
___
|Atlanta
|200
|131
|010—8
|12
|0
|Washington
|101
|010
|020—5
|8
|0
Sanchez, Biddle (7), Minter (9) and Suzuki; Strasburg, Miller (5), Grace (7), Kelley (8), Kintzler (9) and Wieters. W_Sanchez 5-2. L_Strasburg 6-7. Sv_Minter (5). HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (5), Acuna (8). Washington, Adams (16), Soto (10), Turner (12).
___
|San Diego
|400
|100
|000—
|5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|160
|000
|04x—11
|12
|2
Richard, Erlin (4), Maton (6), Stock (8), Brewer (8) and Hedges; Arrieta, A.Davis (4), Arano (6), Hunter (7), Neshek (8), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_A.Davis 1-0. L_Richard 7-9. HRs_Philadelphia, Santana (15).