Tropical Storm Ampil causes flight disruptions at Taoyuan Airport, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Tropical Storm Ampil passes to the north of Taiwan on July 21, a number of flights between Taiwan, Japan and central/northern China have been affected.

A total of 10 flights servicing Taoyuan airport have been canceled, with the majority of service disruption affecting the Taoyuan - Okinawa flight route as of 9.20 a.m. on July 21,

The Central Weather Bureau predicts rain and maximum temperatures of around 32-33 degrees Celsius for northern Taiwan.

Tropical Storm Ampil (安比) will be closest to Taiwan today and is expected to cross Japan's Ryukyu Islands on its way to the Shanghai area in China over the coming days, the Central Weather Bureau predicted on July 20.

The following flights departing from Taoyuan International Airport are canceled, according to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Co. Ltd at 9.20 a.m. today:

Mandarin Airlines/Xiamen Airlines (AE-215/MF-9002) to Fuzhou

EVA Airways (BR-122) to Okinawa

Cathay Pacific/Cathay Dragon (CX-407/KA-5407) to Hong Kong

Peach Aviation (MM-922) to Okinawa

EVA Airways (BR-770) to HuangShan Tunxi

Shandong Airlines (SC-4078) to Yantai.

The following flights departing from Taoyuan International Airport have been rescheduled:

Vanilla Air (JW-180) to Okinawa – expected revised departure at 3.00 p.m.

Tiger Air (IT-230) to Okinawa – expected revised departure at 2.40 p.m.

China Airlines/Delta/Japan Airlines (CI-120/DL-7749-JL-5134) to Okinawa – expected revised departure at 2.10 p.m.

Cathay Pacific (CX-564) to Osaka (Kansai) – expected revised departure at 11.40 a.m.

The following flights arriving at Taoyuan International Airport have been canceled:

Peach Aviation (MM-921) from Okinawa

Eva Air/Thai Airways/All Nippon Airways/Singapore Airlines (BR-113/TG-6371/NH-5835/SQ-5813) from Okinawa

Shandong Airlines (SC-4077) from Yantai

Eva Airways BR-769 from HuangShan Tunxi.

The following flights arriving at Taoyuan International Airport have been delayed:

Philippines AirAsia (Z2-124) from Manila – expected arrival at 11.45 a.m.

Cathay Pacific/Cathay Dragon (CX-564/KA-5564) from Hong Kong – expected arrival at 10.50 a.m.

Tigerair Taiwan (IT-231) from Okinawa – expected arrival at 6.30 p.m.

China Airlines/Malaysia Airlines/Delta/Japan Airlines (CI-121/MH-5597/DL-7747/JL-5133) from Okinawa – expected arrival at 6.20 p.m.

People planning to travel to Japan on July 21 and Shanghai on July 22 are advised to keep a close eye on airline notices, as flight notices can change over time.