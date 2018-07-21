  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/21 09:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 9 .609
Washington 13 10 .565 1
Connecticut 12 12 .500
Chicago 7 16 .304 7
New York 7 16 .304 7
Indiana 2 21 .087 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 6 .750
Phoenix 15 9 .625 3
Dallas 14 9 .609
Los Angeles 14 9 .609
Minnesota 13 10 .565
Las Vegas 11 13 .458 7

___

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 82, New York 68

Dallas 90, Washington 81

Las Vegas 85, Phoenix 82

Friday's Games

Seattle 78, Connecticut 65

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.<