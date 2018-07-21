Blizzard Entertainment Unveils NERF RIVAL OVERWATCH® REAPER WIGHT EDITION Blaster at Comic-Con® International: San Diego

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Blizzard Entertainment arrived at Comic-Con International: San Diego with a surprise reveal for fans of Overwatch ®: a sneak preview of the NERF RIVAL OVERWATCH REAPER WIGHT EDITION blaster. Designed in the style of Reaper’s signature accessory in Overwatch, the blaster is not only true to the game, but also a fully functional NERF toy.

The Wight Reaper Blaster is the first in the series developed in a collaboration between Blizzard Entertainment and the NERF Rival brand to bring the iconic Overwatch accessories to life. Fans of the team-based action game will enjoy custom NERF RIVAL rounds with the Overwatch logo that are specifically colored for each blaster. The blaster will hold eight NERF RIVAL rounds, which it can propel at up to 90 feet per second. It will be equipped with a spring-action mechanism, a ready indicator, and a safety lock.

The NERF RIVAL OVERWATCH REAPER WIGHT EDITON blaster will launch in 2019.

With a player base of 40 million, Overwatch’s wide appeal continues to drive a robust merchandising program with brands like NERF. Blizzard Entertainment first teased this collaboration on Twitter on May 16; further details were unveiled during a panel discussion at Comic-Con International: San Diego by members of the Overwatch development team.

