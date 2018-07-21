WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner are more than just housemates this week. They share the lead in the British Open. Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele were one shot back heading into the weekend. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1020 words, photos.

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Tiger Woods didn't entirely hurt his chances in the British Open. Better yet, he didn't hurt anyone in the gallery. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — South Africa's summer takeover of golf in Scotland could yet yield the most prized trophy of them all: The claret jug. In the last four weeks, South Africans have won the British Amateur Championship, the Scottish Open on the European Tour, and most recently the Junior British Open — all in Scotland. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-McILROY — McIlroy reins it in at British Open, stays in mix with 69. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— GLF--TIM DAHLBERG-FLEETWOOD — Column: Fleetwood's hair and game groomed for British Open. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 810 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-CUT — Cut down: 3 of top 5 players to miss weekend. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-NOTEBOOK — Lyle goes out with a birdie. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

VALENCE, France — After most of the other top sprinters at the Tour de France succumb in the Alps, Peter Sagan is in prime position to dominate Stage 13's flat finish. Cycling's world champion does not disappoint. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 640 words, photos.

BOURG D'OISANS, France — A spectator throws a smoke bomb into the Tour de France peloton as it passes by. Nobody comes to any harm. Unlike on Thursday, when a fan's camera strap appears to snag Vincenzo Nibali's handlebars on Alpe d'Huez, he slams to the ground and breaks a vertebra. The incidents make teams worried fans are getting out of hand on the most famous climbs of the Tour. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the route. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MONACO — Mission accomplished for Beatrice Chepkoech, who sets out to break the 3,000-meter steeplechase world record and smashes it by more than eight seconds. SENT: 460 words, photos.

HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Max Verstappen sets a new lap record in leading the second practice for the German Grand Prix. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-NEW TIRES — F1 opens tender process for next tire supplier from 2020-23. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 430 words, photos.

MOSCOW — One of two men detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of killing Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten has confessed, authorities say. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — Fakhar Zaman blazes Pakistan's first double century in a one-day international in a record 244-run victory against Zimbabwe. SENT: 420 words.

— ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING — High jumper Ukhov among top Russians facing doping cases. SENT: 300 words, photo.

— GLF--BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP — Storms delay Lincicome's bid to make cut. By Gary Graves. SENT: 140 words.

— FBN--ANTHEM POLICY — Dolphins owner says he was keeping options open on anthem. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS — Leicester sign Wales goalie Danny Ward from Liverpool. SENT: 120 words.

— SOC--FRANCE-TRANSFERS — Marseille signs Caleta-Car, Fonte joins Lille. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 330 words.

— OLY--IOC MEETING — IOC leader happy with shrinking 2026 Winter Olympic contest. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 360 words, photo.

